GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post sales of $988.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $993.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $985.14 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

