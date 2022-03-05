Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.51 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Gogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GOGO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 80,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gogo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gogo by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gogo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

