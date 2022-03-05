Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $15.04. Gogo shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 36,340 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.