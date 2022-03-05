Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.54. 655,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

