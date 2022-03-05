Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 415,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $30.85 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

