Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

VVNT opened at $6.98 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

