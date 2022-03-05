Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 258,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 79.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 191,863 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.