Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $559,000 Investment in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

BRLT stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

