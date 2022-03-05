Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $298,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

