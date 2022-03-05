Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 72.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after buying an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

