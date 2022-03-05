Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings VIII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,838. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,353,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.