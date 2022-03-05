Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,498.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.38 million and $18,498.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06704443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,444.75 or 1.00020932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

