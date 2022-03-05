Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

