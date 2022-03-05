Gradient Investments LLC Buys 91 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $245.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

