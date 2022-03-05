Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 933,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Intel by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $5,092,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 80,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.