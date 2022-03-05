Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

