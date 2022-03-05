Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.