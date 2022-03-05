Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,239.47

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,239.47 ($16.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,026 ($13.77). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.79), with a volume of 616,609 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.74) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.20) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.04) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($19.05).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.