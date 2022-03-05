Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Up 133.7% in February

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the January 31st total of 268,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

GTE opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $471,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

