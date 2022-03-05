Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.710 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

