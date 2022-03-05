Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.