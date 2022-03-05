Grassi Investment Management Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.