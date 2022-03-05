Grassi Investment Management Has $17.65 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 78.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,685,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,701,000 after buying an additional 1,617,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 75,568,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,678,250. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

