Grassi Investment Management Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $122.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,105. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

