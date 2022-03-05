Grassi Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,009,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,058,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

