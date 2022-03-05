Grassi Investment Management Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. 31,609,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,623,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

