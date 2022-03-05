Grassi Investment Management Sells 11,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,571,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

