GravityCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $8,420.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.89 or 0.06730969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.78 or 0.99883137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,164,744 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

