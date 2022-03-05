Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

