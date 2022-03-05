Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.