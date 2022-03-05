Green Dot Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE GDOT opened at $24.80 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $157,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.