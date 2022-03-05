Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.20.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
