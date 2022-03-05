Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €21.60 to €21.40. The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $12.00. 19,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 891,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

