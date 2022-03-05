Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.05. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 726,646 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
