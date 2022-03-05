Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.05. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 726,646 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 45.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

