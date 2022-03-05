Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $267,000 Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Haynes International worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

