Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.