Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 446,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2,320.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.