Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,738 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,154,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

