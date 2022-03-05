Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,199. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

