Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $103.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.