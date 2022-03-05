GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.23.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 716,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

