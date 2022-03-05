HaloDAO Achieves Market Cap of $177,024.51 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $177,024.51 and approximately $33,858.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

