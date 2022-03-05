Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.91. 276,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,982. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.