Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2106 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $17.98 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

