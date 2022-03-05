Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 0.5%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €253.00 ($284.27) and last traded at €262.80 ($295.28). 33,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €264.20 ($296.85).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($187.87) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($262.92) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €177.03 ($198.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €260.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

