Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 756 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.