Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,936 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $146,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.
ING Groep Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
