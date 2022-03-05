Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after acquiring an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $464.48 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.90. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

