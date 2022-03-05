Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

