Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 293 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,540,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

